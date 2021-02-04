Centre's treatment to farmers could lead to a crisis, says Sharad Pawar

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government's "insensitive treatment of farmers" was pushing the country towards a crisis.



Interacting with the reporters, Pawar said, "Farmers have been protesting peacefully so far. But if they adopt any other means other than peace, then a serious crisis in the country might occur. The BJP-led Central Government will have to take responsibility for such a situation."

Blaming the Centre for insensitive treatment towards farmers, the NCP chief further alleged that the representatives from different parties were prevented by the administration from meeting the farmers.

"There is no sensitivity in the Government. Even in British rule, people were not stopped by putting barriers of nails if they come on the streets to raise issues," added Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Supriya Sule told ANI, "The condition in which they (farmers) are sitting there (Delhi borders) is not right. A solution needs to be found through discussions."

She said that MPs from 10 parties visited Ghazipur border today. "The things we saw there were worrying. We were there just to meet farmers but we were not allowed. The atmosphere there is not in the interest of the nation. It will be our effort to see that a solution comes out," said Sule.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

