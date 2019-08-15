Ceremonial BPM held between Indian and Chinese Army on occasion of 73rd Independence Day

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Independence Day was conducted on Thursday at Indian BPM Huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO -TWD Meeting Points of Eastern Ladakh.

"The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier HS Gill and Col SS Lamba while Sr Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Liming Ju headed the Chinese Delegations respectively," an official release said.The ceremonial BPMs were marked by saluting the National flag by members of both delegation members. This was followed by the ceremonial address by both Delegation Leaders which included the exchange of greetings and Vote of Thanks and reflected the mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at functional level at the border.Thereafter a cultural program showcasing vibrant Indian culture and traditional grandeur was organised, followed by a lunch."Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC," the statement said."Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreements signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC," it added. (ANI)