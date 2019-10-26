Ceremonial meet held between Indian, Chinese armies on Diwali in eastern Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was held between the Indian and Chinese armies on the occasion of Diwali at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.



The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier HS Gill and Col Manoj Kumar, respectively, while Sr Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese delegations, respectively.

The meeting was marked by the lighting of the traditional lamp followed by a ceremonial address wherein both sides highlighted the strengthening of relations at all levels and increasing bonhomie between the two nations.

A cultural programme was also organised showcasing the Indian culture and traditions.



"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegation parted amidst feelings of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border," an official release said.

Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquility along the border, it added. (ANI)