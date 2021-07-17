Cessna aircraft crashes in MP, no causality

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) An aircraft belonging to a flight training academy crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Fortunately, the trainee pilot operating aircraft survived the crash.

The aircraft -- Cessna -- belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

"Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.