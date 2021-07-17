Cessna aircraft crashes in MP, trainee pilot is safe: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday informed that a Cessna aircraft that was being operated by a trainee pilot crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.



Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site." (ANI)

