CGHS beneficiaries allowed to purchase medicines till Oct 31

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry has decided that CGHS beneficiaries getting medicines for chronic diseases will be permitted to purchase them and get reimbursed.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that an option has been provided to CGHS beneficiaries getting medicines for chronic diseases to purchase medicines based on a prescription from CGHS medical officers and other authorised personnel till July 31, irrespective of non-availability certificate from CGHS.