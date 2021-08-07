CGHS Society case: 3 sentenced to 4 yrs rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) A CBI court on Friday sentenced three persons to undergo four years jail in connection with a case related to CGHS Society fraud, officials said.

A CBI spokesperson here said that a CBI court here sentenced Sushil Kumar Sharma, Anna Wankhede, and Chand to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 45,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.