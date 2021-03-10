Chacko quits Cong over ticket distribution

He said he sent his resignation letter to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi saying that "it had become difficult to continue in Congress".

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In a big blow to the Congress ahead of Assembly polls in four states and one UT, former MP and once Delhi in-charge P.C. Chacko resigned from the party in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chacko was miffed over ticket distribution in his home state Kerala which is going to polls on April 6.

"There is no democracy left in Congress. Candidate list has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhi," Chacko said here.

He blamed the leadership for continuing to be a mute spectator. "Being a Congress leader is Kerala is very difficult. If you belong to some group in Congress then only you can survive in the party as leadership in the Congress is not much active."

He said in Kerala the party is divided between Oomen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, whom he blamed for the step he had to take.

"I have been deliberating about this in my mind for many days. There is no Congress in Kerala. There is one Congress (I) and one Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties. Groupism is the biggest bane of Congress party in Kerala," said Chacko.

He hoped his resignation will work as an eye-opener for the party.

--IANS

miz/in