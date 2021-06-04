Chadha's posers to Punjab CM on vaccine 'scam'

He asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Congress national president to answer five questions related to the vaccine 'scam'.

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) Criticising the Punjab government for selling government quota vaccines to private hospitals, AAP state affairs co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Friday said the government has committed another major vaccine 'scam'.

Addressing the media here, Chadha alleged Amarinder Singh was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and looting money from the people of Punjab in times of trouble, by making 'disaster' an 'opportunity'.

He said the government had purchased the state government quota vaccine at the rate of Rs 400 per dose, but it had further embezzled crores of rupees by selling these vaccines to private hospitals at a rate of Rs 1,060 per dose.

The Delhi legislator asked five questions to Amarinder Singh.

They are: When Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government could provide free vaccines to the people of Delhi, why the Congress government in Punjab could not get it done for the people.

Why did the government close down government vaccination centres and allow private hospitals to charge Rs 3,100 for vaccines?

Amarinder Singh should tell the people of Punjab that to which Congress leader did he gave crores of rupees collected through black marketing of free medicine?

Has the money for the vaccine scam been given to the Congress party high command?

And the last question is: Will the Kharge committee, set up to end the Punjab Congress internal feud, also ask Amarinder Singh about the vaccine scam?

Chadha said the state had made a big fuss about vaccinating the people of Punjab against Covid free of cost but by closing down the government vaccination centers the people were being forced to get vaccinated from private hospitals at a cost of Rs 3,100.

Replying to queries from the media, Chadha said when Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was saying that he had no involvement in the vaccine issue, did the Chief Minister commit the vaccine scam?

He demanded that Congress national President Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should make their position clear to the people regarding the vaccine scam.

--IANS

vg/