Chain of incidents which led to Delhi Police's protest

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) An unprecedented protest by the men in Khaki against its own department made it clear that everything was not right within the Delhi Police and the way top brass maintains relations with its subordinates.

The protest by the lower rung of the Delhi Police and their families took place after action was taken against some cops following a violent clash between police personnel and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2.

The protesters alleged that the top brass of police was not protecting the juniors and rather acting against them only.

IANS tried to trace the chain of events which might have triggered such massive protest by the juniors of the Delhi police against their senior officers nearly two weeks back.

Here are some such incidents:-

Mukherjee Nagar - In a minor incident of road rage that turned into a major clash, it was alleged that policemen posted in Mukherjee Nagar police station, both uniformed and plain clothes, allegedly assaulted auto driver Sarabjeet Singh, who, along with his son, allegedly used a sword to hit some of them.

The incident, which reportedly took place on a busy road, was also recorded on CCTV.

But what caught the eye was the way top brass of the police department suspended its personnel, even after details emerged where the civilian was found involved in various other cases of scuffle, in one of which he allegedly also broke a man's arm.

DCP slapping traffic inspector-

In March 2019, reports emerged where a traffic inspector of the Delhi Police filed a complaint against the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi district, Madhur Verma accusing him of slapping him multiple times.

The matter came to the fore when a three-page letter by the traffic inspector went viral on various WhatsApp groups, alleging misconduct by the DCP.

The traffic inspector said in the letter that he was deployed at Tughlaq Road Circle, when he intercepted an SUV with a Punjab number for driving on the wrong side resulting in a traffic jam. When he stopped the car and questioned the driver, Rohit, the said SUV's driver said he was Verma's driver.

According to the complaint, Rohit threatened the inspector and abused him. Minutes after the incident, the traffic inspector was asked to come to the Parliament Street police station by Verma at around 11 p.m.

He alleged that Verma not only snatched his mobile but also abused and slapped him inside the police station. He added that he was detained unlawfully as well.

Although no PCR call was made, the inspector filed a complained and also expressed apprehension of deletion of CCTV footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, DCP Verma has also filed a complaint against the inspector for misbehaving with the Delhi Police staff and also for thrashing Rohit.

Traffic cop breaks down on camera-

In May, 2019, a traffic police cop of Delhi Police posted a video online where he alleged that his seniors harassed him. It was in the video that he broke down while narrating the hardships that he was facing from within the force.

In the video uploaded on Internet, the cop was seen crying and alleging that he was being marked absent from work by an ACP rank officer.

