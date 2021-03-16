Chain snatching gang busted in Bengaluru, ornaments recovered

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Four members of a chain-snatching gang, including a woman, were arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday and gold chains valued around Rs 10 lakh recovered from them, police said.

The arrested were identified as Shivaraj, 23, Prakash, 27, Prasannaraj, 27, and Ratna, 32.

Explaining the gang's modus operandi, the police said that one of the men's primary job was travelling on a bike to various localities to identify single woman going for a walk alone, and the other two used to snatch the chain and escape.