Chain snatching incident during Janata Darbar shocks Nitish Kumar

A woman who came to the Janata Darbar claimed that her gold chain along with Jetia (Pendant) was snatched by an unidentified woman when she was entering the Darbar hall, which is inside the CM's residence.

Patna, July 12 (IANS) After a five year break, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar resumed his Janata Darbar on Monday to hear grievances of the common man, but the first day turned challenging for the chief minister due to some unexpected incidents.

The woman came to the Janata Darbar with a complaint related to property. She narrated her story to the chief minister and before leaving she told him that her gold chain was stolen when she was entering the Darbar hall.

When Nitish Kumar heard this, he was shocked for a moment. He immediately asked Patna district magistrate Chandrashekher Singh and DSP Secretariat to investigate the matter. Both the officers immediately rushed to the Darbar hall to identify the woman snatcher.

On day one of the Janata Darbar, a large number of women came to the CM's residence with their complaints. Besides, several complaints of student credit cards also reached Nitish Kumar.

Student Credit Card, which comes under SAAT Nischay Yojana (SNY), is one of the dream projects of Nitish Kumar to provide government funds to students for their studies.

The complainants claimed that they have not received funds after 2018-19. They said the state government changed some norms and allowed only those students to avail this facility who study in particular educational institutions in the state. Due to this, a large number of students are being deprived of government fund and are unable to continue their studies for the last two and a half years.

Complaints regarding encouragement funds (Protsahan Rashi) for students also came before the chief minister. Two female students claimed that they have passed the graduation level examination in 2018 and 2019 but one of them has not received encouragement funds from the state government.

The Nitish Kumar government has a policy to provide an encouragement fund of Rs 25,000 to girl students who pass class 12 examination and Rs 50,000 to those who clear graduation.

