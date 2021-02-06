'Chakka jam' partially successful in Karnataka, farmers' team reaches Delhi border

Traffic movement was hit on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, while farmers partially succeeded in blocking vehicles across the state, except in the coastal region which is the ruling BJP's stronghold in the state.

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) In solidarity with the national farmers union that launched a protest - chakka jam - across the nation on Saturday, Karnataka farmers organisations succeeded in blocking national highways in various parts of Karnataka in general, and Bengaluru in particular.

The protests across the state were held in a peaceful manner with no unruly incidents being reported.

Over 40 farmers unions under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have been protesting on Delhi's borders for the last two months against the three contentious agri laws enacted last year.

Farmers succeeded in blocking some roads in Bengaluru temporarily as part of the nationwide "chakka jam".

This led to minor traffic snarls. In Bengaluru, Mysore Bank Circle, Sadahalli Gate, Devanahalli Road, Yelahanka New Police Station Circle saw farmers gathering with green flags and stopping the free flow of traffic.

Some of the demonstrators were detained as the police tried to clear the roads for traffic movement. Pro-Kannada leader Vatal Nagaraj, who joined the farmers, was also detained at Mysore Bank Circle.

Major blockades were also witnessed at Mandya, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, Srirangapatna-Bengaluru- Mysuru National Highway, Kikkeri-Srirangapatna Hassan Highway, Nagamangala-near Bellur Cross, Mysuru-Ring road Circle, APMC Bandipalya, Mysuru National Highway near Columbia hospital, Piriyapatna National Highway, KR Nagar-Hassan State Highway, Chamarajanagar-Satyamangala Road, Chamarajanagar-Gundlupete Highway 202.

Meanwhile, a delegation of farmers from Karnataka reached the Ghazipur border near Delhi on Thursday to show solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene led by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Kodihalli addressed the protesting farmers and assured them of support till the three farm laws are repealed.

He announced that nearly 4,000 farmers from Karnataka will join the protests at the Delhi borders after February 6.

Kodihalli explained that the farmers were arriving in batches as the government will make attempts to stop the mass movement of farmers. He added that the situation at the Tikri and Singhu borders is worse than that at Ghazipur.

--IANS

nbh/bg