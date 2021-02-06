Chakka jam: Police detain protesters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Saturday detained protesters who were agitating outside Yelahanka Police Station against the new farm laws as part of the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmers.



Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the country during the day with protesters blocking the national highway near Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, as part of 'chakka jam' call given by farmers.

Protesters also blocked roads in Amritsar and Mohali in Punjab as part of the protest.

Farmer unions had earlier announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 from 12 pm to 3:00 pm.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region to maintain law and order on Saturday. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen at the Red Fort. (ANI)

