Chakrapani's security will be reviewed regularly, Delhi HC told

While disposing of the plea filed by Chakrapani for restoration of his 'Z category' security on police's assurance, a single judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli also remarked that one Indian Prime Minister was killed with security too.

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Friday apprised the Delhi High Court that the security of the AIl India Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani will be assessed regularly, following his complaint about a "threat" to his life from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Police told the court that it will assess the security threats to Chakrapani afresh on or before November 5.

If the security is not upgraded by then, it will carry out another assessment within six weeks from the date of the previous assessment, the police added.

In his petition, Chakrapani stated that the withdrawal of his security was "politically motivated" due to some political vendetta as he has been vocal over various issues being faced by the society at large and Hindu religion specifically.

The plea contended that he is vulnerable to the attacks by "associates of Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Shakeel, and other antisocial and anti-national elements".

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, known for his controversial statements. had recently stated that cow urine and cow dung can be used for treating novel coronavirus disease. He also said that a special yagna will be performed to "kill the novel coronavirus and end its effects on the world".

