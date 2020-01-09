Challenge DMK to point out anything in CAA which affects Indian Muslims, says Muralidhar Rao

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao challenged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and any other leader for a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while asserting that people have eagerly welcomed the Centre's decision.

"It is very unfortunate that leaders like Stalin are indulging in misinformation campaigns, politicizing the Act passed by the Parliament. I challenge DMK leadership to come and point out anything in the Act which is against Indian Muslims and citizens," Rao said at a press conference on Wednesday.He further stated that the pro-CAA rallies and marches carried out by BJP in Tamil Nadu had been widely appreciated by the masses."There is a tremendous response from the people for the BJP campaign in support of the CAA. People have eagerly welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rao said.Further stating that there was no plan by the Centre to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise he said, "NRC was conducted in Assam under the directions of the Supreme Court. There is no NRC (planned) for Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country. If there is any plan to conduct NRC, any day in the future it will be held only after holding discussions with the political parties, state governments, and the Parliament." (ANI)