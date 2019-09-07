Challenging times will make us stronger, better: Nitin Gadkari on Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Lauding ISRO for its exceptional achievements, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that challenging times will make the country stronger and better.

Following ISRO's announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander, Gadkari tweeted, "Every Indian is proud of the exceptional achievements of ISRO. Challenging times will make us stronger and better. As we prepare ourselves for the future, remember what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'the best is yet to come'."



The communication with Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander was lost earlier today, moments before its planned landing on the South pole region of the moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

