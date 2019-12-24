Chamoli: Administration opens free clothes bank to cater to needy

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): With the aim to save the poor and the helpless population from the extreme weather conditions and cold wave which has gripped the region, District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria on Tuesday inaugurated a clothes bank through which people can donate old or new clothes for to be distributed amongst the needy.



To mark the beginning of the initiative, different administrative officials including Bhadoria, CDO Hansadatt Pandey, ADM among other officials donated clothes at the bank.

The free cloth bank is located at Chamoli District Headquarters.

Bhadoria also appealed to the public to willingly donate the clothes which are not needed by them, so that the poor and needy can benefit from it. (ANI)

