Chandigarh: Amarinder Singh, Dushyant Chautala attend Kartarpur Corridor official song release

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal attended the official song release event of the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday.

Haryana's deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the event.Speaking to reporters, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lambasted Pakistan on Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale featuring in Pakistan Govt's official video on Kartarpur corridor."All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here", Singh said.The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, is scheduled for later this week.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side while his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will open the route on the other side.India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)