Chandigarh: PGI doctors to go on indefinite strike over NMC bill from Aug 3

Chandigarh [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Intensifying the protest over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, the Association of Resident Doctors of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (ARD PGI), Chandigarh on Friday said that all services except Emergency and ICU will be withdrawn from August 3 for an indefinite period.

Expressing solidarity with the agitating doctors and medical students, the association also demanded amendments of certain provisions of the bill.



Several doctors and medical students from across the country continued to protest against the NMC Bill which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Doctors have been raising their voices against sections 32 and 15 of the Bill pertaining to licensing of health providers and the entrance exam for post-graduate course/NEXT. They say that the Bill empowers Central government to override any suggestion of the NMC.

However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hailed the bill as "historic" and said that it will benefit doctors and medical students.

The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. (ANI)

