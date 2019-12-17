Chandigarh: Western Army Command celebrates 'Vijay Diwas'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Indian Army's Western Command on Monday celebrated 'Vijay Diwas' in Chandigarh to commemorate the country's victory in 1971 India-Pakistan war.

A defence spokesperson said, "Western Command, celebrated 'Vijay Diwas' in a solemn ceremony held at 'Veer Smriti', Command War Memorial."



Lieutenant General RP Singh, GOC-in-C, Western Command and veterans laid the wreaths and paid homage to the bravehearts.

"Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of the country in 1971 Indo-Pak war in which the Western Command had played a stellar role," the statement read.

The war was fought for a period of 13 days from December 3 to December 16, 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by Indian Army in which 93000 prisoners of war surrendered to the Indian Army resulting in a decisive victory and liberation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

