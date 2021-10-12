Chandigarh administration bans sale, use of firecrackers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration has decided to impose a complete ban on the sale or use of any kind of firecrackers throughout the entire territory, as per a statement from the administration.



The decision has been taken keeping in mind, the current COVID-19 situation and the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"After extensive consultation with Health, Environment experts and other stakeholders it has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to effect the health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season," read the statement.

Any violation of the orders will invite strict action as per the relevant laws. (ANI)

