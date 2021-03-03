Chandigarh Administration introduces category for 'Super Mild Beer' in new Excise Policy

As per an official release, in order to promote the low alcoholic contents, a new category of Beer -- Super Mild Beer containing alcoholic content up to 3.5 per cent vis-a-vis has been introduced."The Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 would help to earn revenue approx Rs 700 crores. The allotment of licensing units will continue to be made through the complete e-tendering system for more transparency and a complete online system for issuance of permits and passes to facilitate Trade and Industry," the administration said.The number of liquor vends has been increased from 94 to 96. "To curb the menace of cartelization and monopolistic practices, a single entity of firms/companies/individuals will be entitled to allotment up to a maximum of 10 vends only.," it added.In order to boost the hospitality industry and tourism in Chandigarh, the administration said there is no increase in the license fee of the hotels/bars/restaurants."The facility of Mini Bar is allowed in three-star and four-star hotels in addition to five-star or above category of hotels. In order to promote the low alcoholic contents, a new category of Beer --Super Mild Beer containing alcoholic content up to 3.5 per cent v/v has been introduced. The facility of kegging of beer in Kegs of 50 litre capacity (manufactured in microbreweries of Chandigarh) is also allowed to microbrewery licensee and a licensee can sell draught beer against Excise Permits to bars/restaurants and clubs licensees by following proper standard safety measures. The licensee, shall not pack beer in bottles, cans or pouches for sale," the administration said.The administration made the 'Alcometer facility' mandatory for taverns (Ahatas), and further to promote low alcoholic contents beverages like beer, wine and particularly to boost the Indian wine industry the license fee and excise duty have not been increased.Excise duty on country liquor has also not been increased by the administration, however, excise levies on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) have been increased by approximately 6 per cent."The basic quota of IMFL has been increased from 100 lacs PL to 110 lacs PL, the basic quota of country liquor is increased from 8 lacs PL to 12 lacs PL and the quota of foreign liquor (Bio Brand Whisky) has been increased from 3.30 lacs PL to 3.50 lacs PL. The quota of country liquor and IFL shops have been rationalized keeping in view of the differential demands in city shops and village shops," it added.The administration said the Cow Cess will continue, and added that no new bottling plant license will be granted during this Excise Policy Year 2021-22. (ANI)