Chandigarh Advisor appeals to residents to help contain Covid

Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida on Monday appealed to charitable organisations and resident associations to come forward to set up Covid-19 care centres to lessen pressure on government infrastructure.

"To reduce pressure on government infrastructure, groups and associations like those of advocates, architects, chartered accountants, traders and public sector undertakings should set up small Covid care centres with 10 or more beds for their members under the supervision of available health workers from private and government sources," Parida said in a statement.