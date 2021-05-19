Chandigarh Advisor opens Rotary's mini Covid centre

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida on Wednesday inaugurated the Project Q Mini Covid Centre, set up by the Rotary Satellite Club of the Union Territory in association with the local administration
Parida expressed his gratitude to Rotarians R.K. Saboo, Tanu Mehtani and M.P. Singh for contributing for the welfare of the society in such tough times.
"The Chandigarh administration will extend every possible help to run this makeshift hospital," he said.
Voluntary organisations have set up nine Covid care centres in the city.
"Thanks to great voluntary efforts of the local organisations, we have 100 oxygen beds available for Covid patients in our mini centres. Any patient from the tricity is welcome," added Parida.
--IANS
vg/arm