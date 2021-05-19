Chandigarh Advisor opens Rotary's mini Covid centre

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida on Wednesday inaugurated the Project Q Mini Covid Centre, set up by the Rotary Satellite Club of the Union Territory in association with the local administration

Parida expressed his gratitude to Rotarians R.K. Saboo, Tanu Mehtani and M.P. Singh for contributing for the welfare of the society in such tough times.