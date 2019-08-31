Chandigarh Airport authorities state Air India flights getting delayed due to fuel issues

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Public Relations Officer of Chandigarh airport claimed on Friday that several flights of Air India were being delayed due to "air-fuel issues".

"It has been observed that several Air India flights are being delayed daily due to air-fuel issues. We have not received any official statement from Air India regarding this," read a statement put out by the PRO.



In the statement, the official added that any inconveniences being faced by the passengers were related to the airline and its officials could be contacted by the aggrieved passengers.

"We submit that no inconvenience is being faced by passengers at Chandigarh Airport, rather than issues related to the airline only. Certain or correct information pertains to Air India only and its officials may be contacted for detailed reasons," the statement added.

The statement comes after multiple reports in the media of Air India's flights getting delayed or cancelled, leading to inconvenience to passengers. (ANI)

