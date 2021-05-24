Chandigarh allows all shops to open on weekdays

Chandigarh, May 24 (IANS) With the slight decline in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Monday relaxed restrictions after a month by allowing all shops to reopen for a few hours on weekdays. However, the daily night curfew (6 p.m. to 5 a.m.) will continue.

After a review meeting here, the administration allowed the shops to reopen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday. However, the shops must be thoroughly sanitised. All market associations must ensure masks are available at the shop as well as at entry points to the markets.