Chandigarh allows all shops to open on weekdays

Chandigarh, May 24 (IANS) With the slight decline in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Monday relaxed restrictions after a month by allowing all shops to reopen for a few hours on weekdays. However, the daily night curfew (6 p.m. to 5 a.m.) will continue.
After a review meeting here, the administration allowed the shops to reopen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday. However, the shops must be thoroughly sanitised. All market associations must ensure masks are available at the shop as well as at entry points to the markets.
Earlier, only shops dealing with essential commodities were allowed to operate.
However, malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gyms, libraries, spas, and salons will remain closed.
The restaurants will not be allowed in-room dining, and only home delivery and takeaways will be allowed.
The weekend curfew from 6 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday will continue. During the weekend curfew, only essential commodity shops will be allowed to open.
At present, Chandigarh has 4,874 active cases, while neighbouring Panchkula in Haryana has 1,686 cases and Mohali in Punjab has 5,663 active cases.
