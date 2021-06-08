Chandigarh allows bars, restaurants, gyms to open

All shops will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by ensuring Covid protocol. The shopkeepers can be penalised for any violation of the protocol.

Chandigarh, June 8 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday ordered extension of Covid-19 restrictions with major relaxations, including allowing functioning of bars, restaurants, gyms and spas with 50 per cent capacity for the first time after over a month of closure.

The restaurants and bars were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, the night curfew in the city will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a,m.

At the high-level Covid review meeting here chaired by Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore, it was decided to continue with a total weekend closure on every Sunday. Only the essential shops will be allowed to open but the movement of vehicles be restricted.

The shopping malls can remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the eating outlets inside the malls will close by 8 p.m. The malls must ensure that there is no crowding within the shops or in the open areas.

The gyms, wellness centres, clubs and spas will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. But the cinema halls and theatres will remain closed. The museums and libraries will remain open.

The gathering for marriage and cremation will be restricted to the maximum of 30 persons.

The famed rain-fed Sukhna Lake will be open for visitors from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except Sunday. However, no boating will be allowed.

At present, Chandigarh has 833 active cases and the positivity rate was 3.9 per cent.

