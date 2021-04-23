Chandigarh cancels weekend lockdown

The decisions in this regard, among others, were taken at a meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore.

Chandigarh, April 23 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Friday decided to cancel the weekend lockdown this time, besides deciding not to go for a weeklong shutdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, it was informed that Chandigarh has 4,273 active cases, while nearby Panchkula and Mohali towns have 2,493 and 7,171 active cases, respectively.

Reviewing the status of availability of oxygen in all the medical institutions in the city, Badnore expressed satisfaction that with the commissioning of a plant, there is no shortage of oxygen in the UT present.

It was also decided that there would be curfew on all days from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and no gathering or non-essential travel will be allowed in the city during this period.

The famed Sukhna Lake will remain closed on weekends. Also, the Estate Office, Sub-Registrar Office and Registration and Licensing Authority Office will be closed till April 30 owing to the spike in Covid cases among the employees.

--IANS

vg/arm