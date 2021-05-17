Chandigarh extends curfew till May 25

Chandigarh, May 17 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the curfew in the city till May 25 morning to further contain the coronavirus.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore here.

Responding to complaints against private hospitals for overcharging Covid patients, he directed the Health Department to again notify the approved rates for the treatment.