Chandigarh imposes daily night curfew

All non-essential activities will be banned during the night curfew. This will come into effect on April 29 and will be in force till further orders, an official statement said.

All shops, malls, multiplexes, etc., will close by 5 p.m. with home delivery allowed up to 9 p.m.

Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) To contain coronavirus, Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to impose curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m everyday.

PGI hospital Director Jagat Ram informed the meeting that their ICU beds are full.

He said they have 297 Covid cases in the Nehru Extension Block, out of which 87 belong to Chandigarh, 95 to Punjab, 44 to Haryana, 30 to Himachal Pradesh, 14 to Uttar Pradesh, five to New Delhi, three to Bihar and 19 from other states.

The Director said they have adequate oxygen supply with them and that the Centre has promised to provide 150 oxygen concentrators to the PGI.

He said they have tested 5,394 samples, out of which 1,380 were found positive. The positivity rate was 25.5 per cent.

Chandigarh currently has 5,980 active cases, while its nearby cities Panchkula and Mohali have 2,667 and 8,235 active cases, respectively.

It was also decided that all educational institutions and coaching institutes in Chandigarh will be closed till May 15.

