Chandigarh imposes day-long lockdown on Wednesday

A decision in this regard, among others, was taken by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore at a high-level meeting.

Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to observe complete lockdown in the city on Wednesday, while a decision on the weeklong lockdown will be taken on Friday.

Also, a decision has been taken to again impose a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on till 5 an on April 26.

The night curfew timings on non-lockdown days will now be from 8 pm to 5 am, instead of 10 pm.

The Administrator directed the police authorities to be extremely strict in enforcing the lockdown and the night curfew.

All violators must be strictly dealt with and if necessary the vehicles should be seized and heavy fine should be imposed on those indulging in non-essential travel or those violating the Covid protocols.

