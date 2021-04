Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) The Chandigarh Administration in Friday decided to impose weekend curfew in the city, along the lines of nearby townships Mohali and Panchkula.

"There will be weekend corona curfew on Saturday and Sunday in Chandigarh too on similar lines as Mohali and Panchkula," UT Advisor Manoj Parida told the media.