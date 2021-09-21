Chandigarh man held for stealing 19 high-end bicycles

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (IANS) A 40-year-old illiterate and unemployed man was arrested for having stolen 19 high-end bicycles of morning walkers from Chandigarh's parks, police said on Tuesday.

The stolen bicycles recovered were of nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Virk said accused Neemkanta, who lives in suburban Kansal with his wife and son, used to visit parks in the early morning to steal the cycles.