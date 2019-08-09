  1. Sify.com
Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 09, 2019 11:46 hrs

The highway was badly damaged owing to landslides near Hanogi Devi temple at several places. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the affected area.

District authorities claimed that traffic was partially restored for small vehicles through diversions on alternate roads. "Work is on to clear the debris and likely to restored by evening," said a district official.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and district authorities have deployed equipment to remove the debris.



