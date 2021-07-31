Chandigarh-Manali Highway closed due to landslide, restoration work underway

According to the district police, the restoration work is underway.Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi said that the highway is closed since last night and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula."The highway is closed since last night. One vehicle parked on road was also damaged after being hit by boulders. There is a long vehicle queue on NH3 and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula," said Mandi SP.The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides at several places. (ANI)