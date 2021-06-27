Chandigarh reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh [India], June 27 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 61,624, the health department informed on Sunday.



As many as 37 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The UT now has 203 active cases, while 60,614 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll in the state stands at 807.

As many as 1363 samples were tested in the UT in the last 24-hours, the health department said.

A total of 5,62,427 samples has been tested in Chandigarh till now.

Meanwhile, as many as 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,86,403. The recovery rate stands at 96.75 per cent.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths. (ANI)

