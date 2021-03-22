Chandigarh shuts educational institutions, bans Holi frolic

An order from the Chandigarh Administration's Director of Education said that it would revisit its decision to hold in-person exams for Classes 9 and 11. A revised schedule, if necessary, will be issued later.

Chandigarh, March 22 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the Union Territory to close until March 31 and ordered ban festivities relating to Holi.

Teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and colleges will, however, have to report to work as usual.

Online exams for Classes 3-8 will go ahead as scheduled, as will Panjab University's online exams.

Another order from the administration said all state museums, libraries, auditoriums and theatres are to close down until further orders.

Restaurants and eating houses have been asked to close shop by 11 p.m., and must limit their customers to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

All gatherings, whether social and political, need the administration's sanction.

