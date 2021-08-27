Chandigarh to have India's first Air Force Heritage Centre

The administration and the Indian Air Force on Friday signed an agreed in principle (AIP) for setting up the heritage centre at Government Press Building, a prominent landmark here.

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (IANS) In a first in the country, Chandigarh will have an Air Force Heritage Centre that will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments, memorabilia and other artefacts, besides a simulator where the public can experience flying an IAF aircraft.

The AIP was signed by Secretary Culture Vinod P. Kavle and Air Marshal Vikram Singh in the presence of Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore and Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, among others.

The Administrator expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing keen interest in this initiative.

The Air Marshal while thanking the administration expressed his gratitude for witnessing this historic event. He assured cooperation in setting up and in the operation of the Air Force Heritage Centre.

The centre would be an iconic place which will attract tourists from within India and abroad and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for the people.

It will also act as a platform to motivate and facilitate youth to join the force.

Badnore said the heritage centre will bring awareness in the region, particularly among the students, about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence which would inspire the youth to join the forces.

