Chandigarhj: Shivraj Chauhan criticises Congress, TMC over CAA protests

Chandigarh [India], Dec 25 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday slammed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of adding 'fire into violence against the citizenship act'.

He also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over the issue.

Speaking at a seminar on the birth anniversary of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chauhan took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi questioning her views on the condition of refugees."Has Sonia Gandhi ever seen the conditions of refugees. Modi is like a God for these refugees," he said.Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue."Mamata is conducting rallies in every corner of Kolkata, she has no other work," said Chauhan while commenting on Bengal CM's vigorous campaign against the newly enacted citizenship act.Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)