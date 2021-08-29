Chandigarh's Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital to be made operational soon, says Punjab Chief Secy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Vini Mahajan informed on Sunday that she has started a weekly review of the new Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Medicity at New Chandigarh.



During her visit to the site last week, she asked all stakeholders to ensure that the ultra-modern cancer tertiary care facility to be made operational by November 2021.

"All the pending works in C-wing of the hospital shall be completed before September 15 to enable the installation of radiology equipment at the earliest," Vini Mahajan said.

After the review, she asked the entire executive team to achieve the targets as per schedule. The state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also said that the 300-bed state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be made available to people soon.

Notably, the Punjab Government has provided 50 acres of land free of cost for the project being set up with a sanctioned cost of Rs 663.74-crore. The cancer care centre will be equipped with high-end diagnostic and treatment facilities such as two linear accelerators, brachytherapy, PECT CT, bone marrow transplant (BMT), CT simulator, MR simulator, interventional radiology, and surgical facilities, as per reports.

Along with the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Director of Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, Dr RA Badwe, Principal Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Alok Shekhar, and Principal Secretary of PWD, Vivek Pratap also reviewed the progress of the hospital. (ANI)

