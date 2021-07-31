'Chandrababu calling for coalition of registered parties'

Vijayawada, July 31 (IANS) Navataram Party (NP) founder Ravu Subrahmanyam on Saturday said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called upon all the opposition parties to form a united front to take on the incumbent Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in the future.

Subrahmanyam said Naidu made these observations when he met him on Friday night at Vijayawada for about half an hour.

He hinted that something on the lines of Andhra Pradesh Political Joint Action Committee (APPJAC) could come up for 2024 polls to face YSRCP.

"I was invited to meet Naidu on Friday. I met him at the TDP Mangalagiri office and spoke to him. Appreciating my work in the Tirupati Parliamentary by-poll, he said the time has come for all opposition parties to join hands," said Subrahmanyam.

Though Navataram Party is a minnow compared to other established players, Subrahmanyam said Naidu promised TDP support for all the good work of the party.

Echoing with Naidu, he said TDP and other parties should join hands to achieve the goals of special category status, fulfil bifurcation promises, protect Amaravati capital, save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and others.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the YSRCP in the state are implementing anti-people policies.

The Navataram Party founder said a coalition of opposition parties should fight together to expose the alleged misdeeds of YSRCP, even as he condemned the arrest of former irrigation minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao.

He also met with TDP leader Parachuri Ashok Babu.

In the recent Tirupati Parliamentary bypoll, NP contested the election under the glass tumbler symbol, which is also Janasena party's symbol.

Despite several efforts, BJP and Janasena failed to restrain minnow Navataram Party from contesting the by-poll under that symbol as it ran the risk of confusing voters.

