Chandrababu Naidu 'politicising' boat capsize incident: Andhra minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Friday slammed former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for "politicizing" the boat capsize incident earlier this month in East Godavari District in which 14 people are reported still missing.

The Minister said that due to strong water currents attempts to retrieve the boat, which capsized in the September 15 incident, were failing."Some people like former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are politicising the issue. They are questioning why the boat is not being brought out and why people who have capability are not being deployed. It is mere political accusations," said the minister."The boat is around 300 foot deep. Water current in that area is very strong. So attempts to bring out the boat are failing," he said. "Some people are claiming they can bring out the boat. We too brought some expert teams. But due to strong water current situation, it is getting delayed," he added.Reportedly, 77 people were on board the boat that capsized out of which 26 people have survived while 14 people are yet to be found. A magisterial inquiry into the incident is currently on."Due to bad weather and depth of the river, it is becoming difficult to bring out the boat. Yesterday NDRF and SDRF teams narrowly escaped being trapped in the river," he added.He said locals who had helped to rescue survivors on the day of the incident would be rewarded with Rs 25,000."Local people rescued many people on the day of mishap. The Chief Minister has ordered a cash prize to be given to them. We have asked the district collector to list out the brave hearts. They will be rewarded with Rs 25,000," he said.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of the bereaved and asked for a complete report on the incident.The boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on September 15 (ANI)