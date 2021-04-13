Chandrababu Naidu alleges 'Rowdy Rajyam' prevailing in Andhra

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers pelted stones on his convoy and said, "Rowdy Rajyam" is prevailing in the state.



Naidu warned the persons who are responsible for the attack and said, "Come forward and fight bravely. Coming from the backside and throwing stones is a coward act. Rowdy Rajyam is prevailing in the state. Police should maintain law and order."

He said that if the TDP government comes to power, these bullying games will not be accepted.

During a roadshow of Naidu in Krishnapuram, one of the TDP followers was hit by a stone after which Chandrababu Naidu went on strike to protest against the stone-pelting with the crowd and TDP leaders.

"Today as part of election campaign Former CM Chandrababu Naidu was participating in a roadshow, meanwhile, one of his followers Mohan was hit by a stone pelted by some unknown person from the crowd," said Tirupati SP.

"Neither the VIP was hit nor his convoy, but he protested by sitting on the road for his follower," the SP added.

TDP Andhra Pradesh president, Achanna while talking about the stone-pelting incident said, "Confidence in the police has gone. Attack on The Leader of the Opposition is brutal. The Central Electoral Commission should take action on this immediately. This is not an attack on Chandrababu Naidu but on democracy."

Naidu participated in a rally and roadshow in Tirupati town as part of the Tirupati by-election campaign. The rally started from the railway station, passed through Karnala Street and Beri Street, and participated in a public meeting at Krishnapuram Tana Tirupati Town, where the incident took place.

By-election for Tirupati Parliament Constituency is necessitated due to the demise of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Polling will be held on April 17. (ANI)

