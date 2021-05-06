Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of RLD chief Ajit Singh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal President Ajit Singh.



Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of my friend and Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo, Sri Chaudhary Ajit Singh Ji. A true farmer leader, he fought battles for farmers' welfare from the streets to the Parliament. Our heartfelt condolences to Jayant Chaudhary and Chaudhary family."

Naidu recalled how the RLD chief rendered memorable services to the people in his capacities as a Member of Parliament and as a former Union Minister.

In his capacity as Union Agriculture Minister, Ajit Singh brought in a lot of reforms that greatly benefitted the farmers across the country and gave a new lease of life to the agriculture sector. Ajit Singh also rendered unforgettable services in his capacity as the Union Minister for Industries and Food.

Naidu said that the RLD chief's efforts for bringing social and financial equality would be remembered by the people forever.

In a statement, the TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Jayant Chaudhary. He was 82.

Singh, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, who was seven time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20. (ANI)

