Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 1st, 2021, 12:29:08hrs
TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sat down in protest at Tirupati airport.

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district.

Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.
"We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh," Naidu tweeted.
The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

