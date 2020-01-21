Chandrababu Naidu released in Mangalagiri town after being detained by Andhra Police

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was detained outside the state assembly, was later released in Mangalagiri town.

Chandrababu Naidu, along with his convoy has left for his residence. The TDP chief was detained from outside Andhra Pradesh assembly for expressing dissent over the passage of 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' in the House.

Earlier on Monday night, Naidu sat on stairs outside the state assembly in Amaravati after 17 party MLAs were suspended from the House for the day.Naidu was detained by the police. He was being taken to his residence but was later taken to Mangalagiri police station. The TDP chief was detained as he wanted to go into villages in Amaravati.The 17 MLAs had created a ruckus while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing the House. They raised 'Jai Amaravati' slogans."Nowhere in the world for one state, there are three capitals. Today is a black day. We wanted to save Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. Not only me, throughout the state, but people are also fighting and coming on roads. The government is arresting everyone. It's bad for democracy," Naidu told ANI on Monday.Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday passed 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' which will pave the way for the creation of three capitals in the state - -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)