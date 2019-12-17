Chandrababu Naidu stages protest, accuses Andhra CM of vindictive attack on TDP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday spearheaded a protest march towards the state assembly.

Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy led YSRCP government is holding vindictive attacks on their party leaders.



TDP alleged that as many as 13 of their party workers were killed and 650 workers were attacked in the past six months. Chandrababu Naidu further reiterated that law and order in the state has deteriorated.

The party further demanded to bring back free sand policy, start Polavaram and Amaravati projects and pay the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MNREGS) pending bills immediately. (ANI)