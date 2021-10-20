Chandrababu Naidu to sit on 36-hour protest against attacks

Amaravati, Oct 20 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will sit on a 36-hour long protest from Thursday at party's central office at Mangalagiri, which was attacked on Tuesday allegedly by the supporters of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The protest with the title 'fight against state terrorism' will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will continue till 8 p.m. on Friday.

The Opposition party announced that the former chief minister will sit amid damaged vehicles and ransacked furniture to protest against the attacks on the party's central office, district offices and the houses of party leaders.

The TDP chief alleged that state terrorism was increasing by the day and power has come handy for factionists.

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that the police also colluded with those in power to murder the democracy.

Naidu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has started a new tradition of physically eliminating those questioning him through mob attacks.

He said never in the state's history headquarters of the opposition party was attacked. He alleged that TDP offices and leaders were attacked across the state in a pre-planned manner.

He said Tuesday was a dark day for democracy and claimed that the attacks on TDP offices and leaders were carried out at the instance of the chief minister and DGP.

Naidu alleged that unable to digest the untiring efforts being made by the TDP to solve people's problems, the YSRCP government was using repressive measures.

He said it was the responsibility of every citizen to counter this repression. He appealed to people, other opposition parties, democratic forces and people's organisations to come forward for a fight against state terrorism.

Meanwhile, Naidu has reportedly sought appointment to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. He is likely to apprise him of the situation in the wake of Tuesday's attacks on party offices and leaders.

The TDP chief, who also telephoned Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to complain about the attacks, has sought protection for TDP offices by the central forces.

Meanwhile, Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has blamed the chief minister for Tuesday's attacks. He alleged that YSRCP goons launched surprise attacks when there were few leaders in the TDP office and vanished from the spot in no time. Instead of using such hit and run tactics like a coward, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should come for direct fight with the TDP's committed leadership, he said.

Lokesh said no action was initiated against anybody even after 24 hours. A DSP was seen asking the attackers to get into the cars and go after the attack. This was clearly a state-sponsored terrorism with active support from the police, he said.

Stating that he has no patience like Naidu, Lokesh warned that when TDP comes to power in 2024 it would pay back with interest to all those crossing their limits now. He said the TDP fought against many gangs in the past. He said in future, the TDP will deal with Jagan Reddy in the same manner as it checked his grandfather and father in the past.

Lokesh also alleged that Jagan Reddy was bringing the old style Tamil Nadu politics into Andhra when the AIADMK and the DMK leaders used to attack each other personally whenever they came to power in turns. Ironically, CM Stalin has said goodbye to those hostile politics by continuing Amma Canteens, the TDP leader said.

--IANS

ms/pgh