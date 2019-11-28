Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati capital region today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday will visit the villages that constitute the capital region of Amaravati and review the status of the constructions.

Reportedly, after coming to power, the YSRCP government stopped the construction works of different buildings at Amaravati. YSRCP is alleging that corruption took place in these construction works and the project is a financial bulldozer to the state exchequer.



On Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the status of constructions and gave nod to continue the construction works that were halted. TDP claimed it as a result of Chandrababu Naidu announcing his visit to those construction sites.

Meanwhile, state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana compared Amaravati with a 'burial ground'.

Reacting to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the constructions at Amaravati capital region, Satyanarayana had said whether he was coming to see the graveyard that he has made.

